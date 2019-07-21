Armenteros (1-0) gave up one run on two hits and two walks while striking out six through five innings to take the win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Armenteros limited the damage against the Rangers in his first MLB start to earn his first career win. The 25-year-old looked dominant at times, forcing 14 swinging strikes and retiring the final eight hitters he faced. Armenteros has a 1.93 ERA with a 9.6 K/9 and a 2.6 BB/9 through four appearances this season. Armenteros will make his next start Saturday against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.