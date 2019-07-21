Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Strikes out six in win
Armenteros (1-0) gave up one run on two hits and two walks while striking out six through five innings to take the win over the Rangers on Sunday.
Armenteros limited the damage against the Rangers in his first MLB start to earn his first career win. The 25-year-old looked dominant at times, forcing 14 swinging strikes and retiring the final eight hitters he faced. Armenteros has a 1.93 ERA with a 9.6 K/9 and a 2.6 BB/9 through four appearances this season. Armenteros will make his next start Saturday against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
More News
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Earns start Sunday•
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Shines in loss Tuesday•
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Officially called up•
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Will be bulk reliever Tuesday•
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Expected to get callup•
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Sent to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...