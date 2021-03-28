Armenteros (arm) was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The 26-year-old was shut down in early March after experiencing right arm soreness and was unable to return to Grapefruit League action over the past few weeks. Armenteros sat out the 2020 campaign after having a bone spur removed before the season, and he was claimed off waivers by the Nationals in December and should provide organizational depth at Triple-A.
More News
-
Nationals' Rogelio Armenteros: Cleared to throw again•
-
Nationals' Rogelio Armenteros: Managing arm soreness•
-
Nationals' Rogelio Armenteros: Throwing bullpen Saturday•
-
Nationals' Rogelio Armenteros: Scooped up by Nats•
-
Diamondbacks' Rogelio Armenteros: Heading to Arizona•
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Transferred to 45-day IL•