Armenteros (arm) has posted a 7.71 ERA, 2.31 WHIP and 10:13 K:BB across 9.1 innings through his first three starts of the season with Triple-A Rochester.

After missing all of the 2020 season while recovering from elbow surgery, Armenteros reported to spring training with Washington at full health, only to get shut down for a period of time soon after with right arm soreness. The injury took Armenteros out of contention for a spot in the big-league rotation, but he was able to regain enough health to join the Triple-A affiliate for the start of the minor-league season. The early results with Rochester haven't been encouraging for the 26-year-old, who will need to show improved control in his subsequent outings before the Nationals consider calling him up.