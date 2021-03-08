Armenteros (arm) was cleared to resume a throwing program Monday, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.
Armenteros was shut down last week after experiencing some arm soreness, but a few days of rest was apparently all he needed to address the issue. The brief shutdown will still put him behind the Nationals' other pitchers, so Armenteros' chances of breaking camp as a member of the big-league rotation appear to have taken a hit.
