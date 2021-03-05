Armenteros has been shut down for at least a few days due to right arm soreness, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The 26-year-old has been mentioned as a candidate for the fifth spot in Washington's starting rotation, but he's battling arm soreness early in camp. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but any absence will make it more difficult for Armenteros to state his case for a spot on the Opening Day roster.