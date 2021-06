Pressly (4-1) stuck out the side in a perfect ninth inning and earned a win over the White Sox on Friday.

Pressly fanned the side on just 13 pitches to hold the game at a 1-1 tie before Yordan Alvarez delivered a walkoff double in the bottom of the frame. The 32-year-old righty now owns a 1.93 ERA with a 32:5 K:BB in 28 innings. He's 4-1 and has converted 10 of his 11 save chances this season.