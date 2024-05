Astros manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that Pressly is managing lower-back soreness but that it's "nothing worrisome right now," Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 35-year-old hasn't pitched since Friday due to the injury, and it's unclear if he'll be available for Wednesday's matchup with the Yankees. Pressly was able to play catch, so it doesn't appear as though he's in danger of needing a trip to the injured list.