Pressly (2-3) allowed two runs on a hit and a walk across an inning of relief to take the loss Sunday against the Red Sox. He struck out two.

Pressly came into the contest having logged eight straight scoreless appearances, but a two-run home run by Wilyer Abreu in the seventh inning snapped that streak. The veteran reliever still has a solid 3.62 ERA overall, and since allowing eight earned runs in a nightmare outing back on May 6, he has a sparkling 1.48 ERA. Pressly is no longer closing games in Chicago due to the emergence of Daniel Palencia, though he's at least mostly gotten back on track following a rough start to the season.