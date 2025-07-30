Pressly allowed four runs (three earned) on a hit and two walks across an inning of relief in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers. He struck out two.

Pressly only allowed the one hit but it was a big one, as he served up a grand slam to the red-hot Andrew Vaughn in the sixth inning that broke open Milwaukee's 9-3 win. The veteran reliever had seemingly righted the ship after a rough start to the season, but he's now allowed runs in three straight outings, and his ERA has climbed to 4.35. Pressly has a career 3.33 ERA and he's been under 4.00 in each of the last seven seasons.