Pressly announced his retirement from professional baseball Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Pressly will step away from the game after spending 13 seasons in Major League Baseball, during which he notched 117 saves and compiled a 3.33 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 691.1 innings split between the Twins, Astros and Cubs. The 37-year-old was named an All-Star twice (2019, 2021) and won the World Series with Houston in 2022.