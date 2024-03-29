Pressly (0-1) took the loss Thursday against the Yankees, allowing a run on two hits and a walk. He struck out one.

Pressly was tasked with facing the middle of the Yankees order, trying to preserve a 4-4 tie in the seventh inning. The right-hander surrendered a lead-off double to Aaron Judge, who'd come around to score on an Alex Verdugo sacrifice fly, sticking Pressly with the loss in the opener. It's a tough start to the year for the 35-year-old Pressly, who was already destined for a reduced role after Houston brought in Josh Hader to handle closing duties. Pressly converted 31 of 37 save chances last season, sporting a 3.58 ERA with 74:16 K:BB over 65.1 innings.