Astros manager Joe Espada confirmed Wednesday that Pressly will serve as a setup man when Josh Hader is available to close games, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

When the Astros announced Hader's signing to a five-year, $95 million deal in late January, general manager Dana Brown was initially evasive when asked to define the roles of the team's relievers, though the prevailing assumption was that Hader -- a five-time All-Star -- would take over as Houston's full-time closer. Espada put to rest any thought that the Astros might opt for a two-pronged approach to the ninth inning, despite Pressly's strong track record as Houston's primary closer for the past four seasons. Pressly had already begun to show signs of skills degradation in 2023 -- his 3.58 ERA, 3.61 xERA and 21.6 K-BB% last season were all his worst marks of his five full seasons in Houston -- but the 35-year-old still profiles as a reliable setup man in front of Hader and a capable fill-in closer on the occasions Hader isn't available. Even so, the lack of reliable save opportunities moving forward largely limits Pressly's fantasy appeal to deeper leagues or AL-only leagues.