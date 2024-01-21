Pressly is expected to serve in a setup role for the Astros following the signing of Josh Hader, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Manager Joe Espada declined to name a closer when asked Saturday at the team's FanFest event. However, Rome writes of Espada that he "sounded like a manager who will eventually name a standalone closer," and that's fully expected to be Hader. The team spoke to Pressly before agreeing to terms with Hader and Pressly is "all in" on the move, per Espada. Pressly should still be rosterable in deep leagues even in a setup role, but clearly his fantasy stock is way down following the Hader move.