Pressly allowed one hit and struck out one across a scoreless inning to earn a hold Friday against the Nationals.

Pressly had significant struggles to begin the season, allowing six earned runs across his first 2.2 innings of work. While his ratios are still affected, he's since allowed only one earned run across his last five frames while maintaining a 7:3 K:BB in that span. Josh Hader converted the save in Friday's win, though he has allowed at least one earned in five of his 11 appearances to this point.