Pressly allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and no walks while striking out one across one inning to blow the save Saturday against the Nationals.

Josh Hader threw 30 pitches to convert a save Friday, likely leaving him unavailable Saturday. Pressly was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning as a result, though he failed to do so through a combination of bad luck and poor pitching. The leadoff man reached base on catcher's interference, but Pressly then proceeded to surrender a double and single that resulted in two runs crossing the plate. Pressly had pitched fairly well recently, but he's now allowed at least one earned run in five of 10 games this season with an overall ERA of 8.31.