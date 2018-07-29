White was scratched from the lineup for Triple-A Fresno on Saturday with no reason given, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The immediate speculation is that White will be the corresponding move after the Astros placed Jose Altuve (hamstring) on the disabled list Saturday. If White is called up, it will be his second stint in the majors this season. He went 7-for-32 (.219) in 15 games during his first visit to MLB.