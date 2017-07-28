Harris (shoulder) is expected to be activated for Friday's series opener in Detroit, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harris had just one rehabilitation outing and apparently that was enough for the Astros. With Dallas Keuchel also returning Friday, Houston is likely to make room on the roster by sending down outfielder Derek Fisher and reliever Michael Feliz to Triple-A Fresno. Harris should resume his role as a high-leverage reliever.