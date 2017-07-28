Astros' Will Harris: Activation expected Friday
Harris (shoulder) is expected to be activated for Friday's series opener in Detroit, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Harris had just one rehabilitation outing and apparently that was enough for the Astros. With Dallas Keuchel also returning Friday, Houston is likely to make room on the roster by sending down outfielder Derek Fisher and reliever Michael Feliz to Triple-A Fresno. Harris should resume his role as a high-leverage reliever.
More News
-
Astros' Will Harris: Tosses scoreless inning in rehab appearance•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Rehab assignment on tap for Wednesday•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Advances to playing catch•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Set to play catch in coming days•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Sent to disabled list•
-
Astros' Will Harris: Serves up grand slam•
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...