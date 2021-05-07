Alvarez went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs Thursday against the Yankees.
Alvarez took Gerrit Cole deep for both of his home runs, first in the fourth inning followed by another blast in seventh. He now has five long balls on the season, three of which have come since May 1. For the campaign, Alvarez is hitting .337/.376/.609 with 17 RBI and 17 runs scored across 101 plate appearances.
