Alvarez went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI during Saturday's 12-4 win at Colorado.

The Houston slugger busted out of a 5-for-25 slump Saturday with two homers that each went 461 feet. Alvarez is off to a bit of a slow start in 2024 with what would be a career-worst .867 OPS, but he's still been plenty productive with seven homers, 17 RBI and 18 runs through 27 games.