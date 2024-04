Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk in Sunday's win over the Rangers.

Alvarez was responsible for all of Houston's offense Sunday, belting a three-run shot in the third inning of the 3-1 victory. After a surprisingly poor start to the season -- 2-for-20 through the first five games -- the lefty slugger has gone 8-for-19 (.421) with three long balls over his last five appearances. Alvarez owns an .854 OPS with six RBI and six runs scored.