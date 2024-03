Alvarez's early removal from Monday's Grapefruit League game versus the Marlins was planned and he is not injured, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

It seemed a bit odd that Alvarez was lifted after just two plate appearances, but evidently that was always the plan and he is fine, so fantasy managers can breathe a sigh of relief. Alvarez is 10-for-29 with one home run so far this spring.