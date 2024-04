Alvarez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Wednesday against Atlanta.

Alvarez took lefty Max Fried deep in the first inning to tally his fifth homer of the season. He had been quiet with the bat in seven games prior, during which he tallied no extra-base hits and hit just .136. Overall, Alvarez's line looks quite similar to expectations, as he's maintained a .289 batting average and .526 slugging percentage across the first 88 plate appearances of the campaign.