Alvarez went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and three runs scored in Monday's win over the Rangers.

Alvarez belted a two-run shot in the second inning and later knocked an RBI double in the fourth. He's gone deep in consecutive games and has four over his last five appearances. During that five-game stretch, he's gone 10-for-20 (.500) with nine RBI, raising his season OPS to .981.