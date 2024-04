Alvarez went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Royals.

Alvarez ripped an RBI-single off of Cole Ragans in the top of the second inning, extending the Astros' lead to 2-0 before he later added an RBI-double in the fourth frame, giving his team a 3-0 advantage. The left-hander has now secured at least one hit in six out of his last seven games, batting an eye-popping .517 with four homers, three doubles, 11 RBI and seven runs scored over that stretch.