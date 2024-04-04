Alvarez went 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-0 win against the Blue Jays.

Alvarez came into the contest mired in a 3-for-24 slump to begin the season, but he turned things around in a big way Wednesday. The 26-year-old drilled a solo shot to center field in the third inning for his first homer of the campaign, added an RBI double in the fourth, then went deep with a second solo shot in the sixth. Alvarez is aiming for his fourth straight season of 30-plus homers after averaging 33.7 long balls over the previous three campaigns.