Alvarez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional run and a double in a 4-3 victory versus the Yankees on Thursday.

Alvarez helped Houston get off to a quick start with his first-inning solo blast. He then knocked a double in the fifth inning and came around to score on a Jeremy Pena single. Alvarez had been mired in a bad slump coming into Thursday, going 3-for-32 over his past nine games since hitting two homers against Colorado on April 27. His season slash line of .245/.325/.448 remains well below his career norm.