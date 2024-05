Alvarez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez has a .646 OPS through 15 games in May and went 1-for-11 with five strikeouts over the past three contests, and he'll sit Friday after starting the first 44 games of the campaign. Yainer Diaz will serve as the designated hitter while Victor Caratini starts behind the plate.