Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Angels.

Alvarez went back-to-back with Kyle Tucker in the first inning for his first home run since May 9. After slumping a bit earlier this month, his bat has heated back up. Alvarez now has at least a hit in 10 of his last 12 games and is slashing .340/.404/.553 with three RBI, seven runs and a 5:11 BB:K over that span.