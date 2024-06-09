Alvarez went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, two doubles and two total runs scored in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Angels.

Alvarez is seeing the ball well lately, going 19-for-43 (.442) with four homers, five doubles, 11 RBI and just three strikeouts over his last 11 contests. He's even chipped in a pair of stolen bases in that span. Alvarez is up to 13 homers, 33 RBI, 37 runs scored, 15 doubles and three steals while slashing .296/.369/.514 over 64 contests. His spot in the lineup is virtually never in question, but he's picked up more time in left field recently with Chas McCormick sliding over to right to cover for the absence of Kyle Tucker (lower leg).