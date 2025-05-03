Alvarez was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the White Sox due to inflammation in his right hand, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez said his hand didn't feel right after hitting in the cages before the game, so the Astros will hold him out of action Saturday. The team will presumably take him in for imaging to see if he's dealing with any structural damage, and an update on his status should come in the near future. In the meantime, Victor Caratini will fill in as Houston's designated hitter and bat sixth.