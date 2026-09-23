Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Mariners.

Alvarez went yard in the eighth inning to provide the Astros' last runs of the game. He had opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first. The 29-year-old slugger has had a superb year, though he has taken a small step back with a .985 OPS since the All-Star break. Alvarez is batting .314 with a major-league best 1.032 OPS, 41 homers, 102 RBI, 99 runs scored, 32 doubles, one triple and one stolen base over 153 contests.