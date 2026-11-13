Alvarez was unanimously named the 2026 American League Most Valuable Player on Thursday.

Alvarez enjoyed the best season of his career in 2026, setting new career highs with a .316 batting average, 42 homers, 106 RBI and 105 runs scored across 692 plate appearances in the regular season. His incredible performance and consistency earned him all 30 first-place votes as he captures his first career MVP award. The 29-year-old slugger has posted at least a .950 OPS in four of the last five seasons and has shown no signs of slowing down heading into 2027.