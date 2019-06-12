Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Goes yard again
Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 10-8 win over the Brewers.
With his fifth-inning blast, Alvarez became the first player in Astros history to homer in each of his first two MLB games. The 21-year-old hasn't slowed down at all since his promotion, and he and Christian Yelich are the only two players in baseball who have hit 25 home runs already this season -- Alvarez launched 23 in 56 games at Triple-A prior to getting called up.
