Alvarez (undisclosed) has been able to hit and will take live batting practice soon, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez missed all of camp for undisclosed reasons and was considered weeks away from game action when he arrived Friday. That still appears to be the case, though a precise timeline remains unclear. The Astros have used four different players in five games at the designated hitter spot in his absence, though Kyle Tucker appears to be the primary option against righties.