Alvarez (knee) remains on the bench Tuesday against the Rockies, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez played just two games this season before the knee issues that plagued him back in spring training resurfaced. He's now set to sit for the third straight contest. The young slugger underwent an MRI on Monday which came back negative, but it remains unclear when he's expected back on the field. Abraham Toro will be the designated hitter in his absence Tuesday.