Alvarez went 3-for-5 with three doubles and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the Phillies.

Alvarez had a productive game Tuesday, his second with multiple extra-base hits in his last five contests. While he's gone 13 games without a home run, he's racked up seven doubles, seven RBI and six runs scored in that span. The 25-year-old slugger is up to a .304/.405/.612 slash line with 37 homers, 96 RBI, 95 runs scored, 29 doubles and a stolen base through 134 contests. His 1.017 OPS ranks second in baseball behind only Aaron Judge.