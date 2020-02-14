Greinke is healthy but won't report to camp until Feb. 22, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Greinke's new manager Dusty Baker's reason for the late report date was simply, "Because he's Zack Greinke." The rest of the Astros' pitching staff has been in camp for a few days, but the veteran knows what it takes for him to get ready at this point in his career. There's no indication that his availability or Opening Day is at all at risk.