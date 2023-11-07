Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said Tuesday that Greinke is still deciding whether or not he will pitch next year, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Greinke posted the second-worst ERA (5.06) of his career in 2023 and hit age 40 a couple of weeks ago, but it sounds like there is at least a possibility that the free-agent right-hander could look to return in 2024 for what would be his 21st major-league season. He still has impeccable command and might have a landing spot back in Kansas City if that appeals to him.