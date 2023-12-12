Greinke has communicated to teams that he plans to continue his pitching career in 2024, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Greinke was said to be considering retirement as of a month ago, but he has begun to prepare for what will be his 21st major-league season and is now open to contract talks with any interested club. The 40-year-old right-hander struggled to a 5.06 ERA over 142.1 innings with the Royals in 2023, but he still has some of the best command in the game and is only 21 strikeouts away from reaching the 3,000-strikeout career milestone.