Greinke (1-15) took the loss Saturday as the Royals fell 5-1 to the Blue Jays, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk over 3.2 relief innings. He struck out four.

Entering the game in the third inning after James McArthur had given Kansas City two scoreless innings as the opener, Greinke quickly dug a hole his offense couldn't climb out of. The veteran righty's only win of the season came May 3; since then, he's gone 0-10 with a 5.56 ERA and 59:13 K:BB through 90.2 innings. Greinke is two losses shy of tying his career-worst performance in that category, which he set as a fresh-faced 21-year-old in 2005 when he went 5-17. He's also 34 strikeouts shy of 3,000 for his career, but he would need a massive surge to reach that mark before the end of 2023.