Greinke did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one hit and one walk over five scoreless innings against Detroit. He struck out five.

The only hit allowed by the 39-year-old was a leadoff single to Parker Meadows, who was quickly erased on a pickoff. Despite exiting with a lead after five scoreless frames, Greinke was unable to secure his elusive second win thanks to Detroit's late rally. In the seven-start stretch since Greinke last completed five innings, he accumulated an 0-4 record with a 5.61 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 7.4 K/9 across 25.2 innings. The veteran will likely close out his 20th big-league campaign with a 1-15 record, a 5.18 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and just 95 strikeouts across 137.1 innings.