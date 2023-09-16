Greinke did not factor into the decision Friday as the Royals downed the Astros 4-2, giving up three hits and a walk over two scoreless innings. He struck out one.

The 39-year-old got the start but was limited to 48 pitches (28 strikes) before being lifted in favor of Angel Zerpa, who wound up getting the win. It was Greinke's shortest appearance of the season by innings, although he did toss 44 pitches in a much more efficient five-inning outing May 3 against the Orioles -- his last, and only, win of the season. He hasn't completed five frames in any of his last six games, posting a 5.73 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB through 22 innings over that stretch.