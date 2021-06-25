Puk has pitched to a 1-2 record, 10.38 ERA and 1.92 WHIP across the 13 innings covering his eight appearances with Triple-A Las Vegas since being optioned May 28.

Puk opened the season at the major-league level but made just one 3.1-inning appearance before suffering a biceps injury that kept him on the shelf for nearly two months. The big left-hander has given up multiple earned runs in six consecutive appearances with the Aviators, and he's forged a massive 5.5 BB/9 and 4.2 HR/9 over the entirety of his current stint in Las Vegas. With control such an obviously prevalent issue for Puk at the moment, it appears he has virtually no path for a promotion back to the Athletics at any point in the foreseeable future.