Puk (illness) won't be available to start Wednesday's game against the Giants, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Puk was initially scheduled to toe the rubber for Monday's series opener but ended up getting pushed back to Wednesday due to an illness. Since he's still feeling under the weather, the Marlins have opted to push Puk back at least one more day, enabling Trevor Rogers to start Wednesday on four days' rest. It's not yet clear when Puk might be ready to take the ball next, but the Marlins have an opening Thursday versus the Cubs and are probably hoping he'll feel well enough to take the hill that day.