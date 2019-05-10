Brooks is scheduled to make his next start Saturday against the Indians.

Brooks will return to the mound for the first time since April 30 after a pair of off days allowed the Athletics to rearrange their pitching schedule and temporarily get by with a four-man rotation. He'll re-enter the fray for the second game of the series with Cleveland, looking to even his 2-3 record on the season. Brooks hasn't been the victim of poor run support in those starts, as his 5.74 ERA and 1.34 WHIP illustrate.