Athletics' Aaron Brooks: Slated to start Saturday
Brooks is scheduled to make his next start Saturday against the Indians.
Brooks will return to the mound for the first time since April 30 after a pair of off days allowed the Athletics to rearrange their pitching schedule and temporarily get by with a four-man rotation. He'll re-enter the fray for the second game of the series with Cleveland, looking to even his 2-3 record on the season. Brooks hasn't been the victim of poor run support in those starts, as his 5.74 ERA and 1.34 WHIP illustrate.
