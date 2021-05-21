site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-adam-kolarek-sent-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Adam Kolarek: Sent to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kolarek was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
He and Cam Bedrosian will switch places in the transaction. Kolarek gave up three runs in one inning in his most recent appearance against the Astros.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read