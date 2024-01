The Angels sent Kolarek outright to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Kolarek signed a major-league deal with the Angels in November, but he'll now be relegated to the minors to make room for Zach Plesac, whose signing became official Saturday. Kolarek logged a 3.80 ERA and 1.55 WHIP through 42.2 minor-league frames last season.