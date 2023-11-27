Kolarek signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Angels on Sunday.

Kolarek has had limited time in the majors over the past four seasons, and he made just five relief appearances between the Dodgers and Mets last year. He tossed six scoreless innings across those outings and was relatively effective in the minors, posting a 3.80 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 42.2 innings across 46 relief appearances with Triple-A clubs. Kolarek will join the Angels on a major-league deal ahead of the 2023 campaign but could lose his spot in the big-league bullpen if he struggles at some point.