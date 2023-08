The Mets acquired Kolarek and Phil Bickford from the Dodgers on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Kolarek was pushed off the 40-man roster in Los Angeles back in June, but he could at least help cover some relief innings for the Mets down the stretch as they wave the white flag on the 2023 campaign. The 34-year-old left-hander holds a career 3.73 ERA and 96:42 K:BB in 144.2 major-league frames.