The Mets selected Kolarek from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

Kolarek was acquired by the Mets in exchange for cash at the trade deadline, and now the 34-year-old southpaw will join the Mets' bullpen for the first time. Kolarek holds a 2.55 ERA and 1.33 WHIP through 35.1 innings in Triple-A this season and threw 1.1 scoreless innings with the Dodgers in June. Dennis Santana was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.